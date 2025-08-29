Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas of the province.
While, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umarkot and their surrounding areas
