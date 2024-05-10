Hot weather forecasts across Sukkur region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The temperature increased in Sukkur turning local weather hot, and forcing people to stay indoors.

The local Met office on Friday has forecast that the temperature would increase to 44.2 Centigrade on Saturday which would make the weather hot. Meanwhile the maximum temperature 43.5 centigrade recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.