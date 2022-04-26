Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

(@Abdulla99267510)

The students at schools while businessmen at their workplaces face huge trouble due load-shedding in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) Amid scorching heat , hours long load-shedding caused serous trouble to the citizens across the country.

The weather was dry and hot on Tuesday in most parts of the country in the day time.

The big cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Okara witnessed hours long load-shedding. The similar situation was reported from the parts of Southern Punjab. Karachi situation was very worst as seven to eight hours load-shedding put everything at halt in the financial hub of the country.

The students in the schools could not focus their lectures and studies due to load shedding. All businesses remained shut while women and children in Homes were also in trouble.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting at PM office to discuss the issue of load-shedding and directed the authorities concerned to take up immediate measures to resolve the issue. The PM directed that load-shedding should be controlled by first of May.