Hot weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET department Sunday forecast hot weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Very hot weather is expected in plain areas however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating central parts of the Country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 46, Dadu 44, Shaheed Benazirabad and Turbat 43.