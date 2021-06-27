UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather Likely In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hot weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET department Sunday forecast hot weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Very hot weather is expected in plain areas however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating central parts of the Country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 46, Dadu 44, Shaheed Benazirabad and Turbat 43.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Dadu Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

3 minutes ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

1 hour ago

IHCâ€™s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

2 hours ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s â€˜Day Lightâ€™ Instagram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.