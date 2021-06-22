Hot weather likely to persist in most parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather to prevail in most areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, very hot weather was expected in upper Sindh, South Punjab and north east Balochistan.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded as (°C): Sibbi, Dadu 45 and Jacobabad 44.