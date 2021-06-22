UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Hot weather likely to persist in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather to prevail in most areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, very hot weather was expected in upper Sindh, South Punjab and north east Balochistan.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded as (°C): Sibbi, Dadu 45 and Jacobabad 44.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Jacobabad Dadu

Recent Stories

SBA opens registration for 40th SIBF Awards

33 minutes ago

New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

48 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

1 hour ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.