Hot weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Hot and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in southeast Balochistan, lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating southern parts of the country and likely to continue during next 12 hours.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 44, Chillas 43, Mohenjodharo, Rohri and Bahawalnagar 42.