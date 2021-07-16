UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hot weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Hot and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in southeast Balochistan, lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating southern parts of the country and likely to continue during next 12 hours.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 44, Chillas 43, Mohenjodharo, Rohri and Bahawalnagar 42.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Balochistan Bahawalnagar Rohri

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

13 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

46 minutes ago

PM gives â€˜perfect replyâ€™ to Indian journalist ..

48 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

59 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.