PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Met Office Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm was expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir districts.