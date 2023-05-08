Hot weather likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in °C: 34-36, Hyderabad 41-43, Sukkur 40-42, Thatta 36-38, Mohenjodaro 43-45, Dadu 42-44, Mitthi 41-43, and Nawabshah 42-43.

However, hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in the province.