Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather conditions for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain, windstorms, and thundershowers are likely to occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpours and hailstorms may hit isolated areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the evening or night time hours.

Continental air continues to prevail over most parts of the country, keeping hot and dry conditions intact.

However, a shallow westerly wave was expected to approach the upper and western regions by tonight, bringing a change in weather patterns for some areas.

Over the past 24 hours, most parts of the country remained under the grip of hot and dry weather, with only Gujranwala recording a minimal rainfall of 1 mm.

The highest recorded temperatures during the period reflect the ongoing hot weather with Turbat soaring to 43 C, followed closely by Sibbi at 42 C, and Dadu reaching 41 C.

While the hot weather continues to affect most regions, the incoming westerly wave is expected to bring much-needed rainfall and cooling to northern areas, offering temporary respite from the harsh weather conditions.