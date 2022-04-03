Hot weather predicted for KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, light rain, thunderstorms and strong wind is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir and Upper Swat districts.

Strong dust raising winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

Similarly, the Met Office also forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province. Dust raising wind is also expected in plain areas of the province for next 48 hours.