Hot weather predicted for Sindh during next hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected in range of 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 35 to 37 degrees Centigrade in Hyderabad, 34 to 36 degrees Centigrade Sukkur, 35 to 37 degrees Centigrade Thatta, 33 to 35 degrees Centigrade Moen-jo-daro , 35 to 37 degrees Centigrade Dadu, 37 to 39 degrees Centigrade in Mithi, and 37 to 39 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah.

Mostly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.