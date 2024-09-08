Hot Weather Returns In Capital After Back To Back Monsoon Rains Spell
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Following several days of relief due to back-to-back monsoon rain spells across the country including the Federal capital, hot and dry weather has returned, compelling residents to stay indoors during day times.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.
However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/thunderstorm is likely at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A Shallow westerly wave was expected to approach extreme northern parts of the country from tomorrow (evening/night).
During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain recorded in Gilgit Baltistan was store 05 mm and Punjab: Murree 01 mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42C, Sibbi, Rohri, Dadu and Turbat 41C.
