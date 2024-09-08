Open Menu

Hot Weather Returns In Capital After Back To Back Monsoon Rains Spell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Hot weather returns in capital after back to back monsoon rains spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Following several days of relief due to back-to-back monsoon rain spells across the country including the Federal capital, hot and dry weather has returned, compelling residents to stay indoors during day times.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/thunderstorm is likely at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A Shallow westerly wave was expected to approach extreme northern parts of the country from tomorrow (evening/night).

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain recorded in Gilgit Baltistan was store 05 mm and Punjab: Murree 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42C, Sibbi, Rohri, Dadu and Turbat 41C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Dadu Dalbandin Rohri From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

19 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

19 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

19 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

20 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

20 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

20 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

20 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

20 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

20 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan