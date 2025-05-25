Open Menu

Hot Weather Returns To Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Hot weather returns to Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The city experienced hot and partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

Officials from the MET department issued an alert, warning that wind, dust-thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall could damage vulnerable structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels between Monday evening and Tuesday.

They noted that moist currents were moving into the upper and central regions of the country, while a new westerly wave is expected to enter the western and upper areas by Monday evening or night.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist across most regions. However, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, and northern/southeastern Balochistan during the evening or night.

Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms may also occur in these areas.

Rainfall was reported from Narowal, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Jhang, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Mangla, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Kotli.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at Nokkundi, Sakrand, Chhor, and Mithi, where the mercury hit 46°C. In Lahore, the maximum temperature was 36°C.

Meanwhile, Lahore's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 58, with PM2.5 levels measured at 2.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual limit.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

27 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

41 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan