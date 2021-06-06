Hot weather to continue in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during this time span.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan and south Punjab.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, south Punjab and northeast Balochistan during this time period.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained Sindh: Mohenjodharo 45mm, Padidan 21mm, Rohri 12mm, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad 06mm, Sukkur 01mm, Punjab: Murree 06mm, Rahim Yar Khan 03mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 02mm), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 04mm, Kakul 01mm and Balochistan: Barkhan 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Sunday remained Nokkundi 46 °C, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dalbandin, Bhakkar and Noorpur Thal 44 °C.