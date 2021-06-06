UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather To Continue In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hot weather to continue in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during this time span.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan and south Punjab.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, south Punjab and northeast Balochistan during this time period.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration remained Sindh: Mohenjodharo 45mm, Padidan 21mm, Rohri 12mm, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad 06mm, Sukkur 01mm, Punjab: Murree 06mm, Rahim Yar Khan 03mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 02mm), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 04mm, Kakul 01mm and Balochistan: Barkhan 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Sunday remained Nokkundi 46 °C, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dalbandin, Bhakkar and Noorpur Thal 44 °C.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Rahim Yar Khan Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Bhakkar Barkhan Dalbandin Noorpur Thal Rohri Sunday

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

21 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

21 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

21 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

21 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

49 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.