Hot weather to continue in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan predicted on Wednesday hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot in plain areas of the country however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, a MET office reported.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded was Sibbi 49, Dadu 48, Jacobabad, Bhakkar and D.I.Khan 47.