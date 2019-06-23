UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather To Grip; Dust-thundershower/rain At Isolated Places Predicted

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Hot weather to grip; Dust-thundershower/rain at isolated places predicted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds  at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.                    Hot and dry weather is expected else where in the country, it said According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over north Balochistan .A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and may persist in upper and central parts till Monday.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, D.

G.Khan, Zhob divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Following Rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Faisalabad 24, Kasur 17, Noorpurthal 11, Murree 07, T.T.Singh, Sargodha 06, Mangla 03, Joharabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 18, Dir 11, Malamjabba, Kakul 04, Bannu 02, Kashmir: Kotli 17, Garidupatta 16, Muzaffarabad (AP 16, City 08), Rawalakot 05,  Balochistan: Zhob 11, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi 48°C, Jaccobabad, Rohri 46°C ,   ,Islambad 36C, Peshawar 37C ,Lahore 40C.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Dir Malakand Kalat Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Rohri Balakot May Sahiwal

Recent Stories

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.