Hot weather to grip; Dust-thundershower/rain at isolated places predicted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad. Hot and dry weather is expected else where in the country, it said According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over north Balochistan .A westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and may persist in upper and central parts till Monday.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, D.

G.Khan, Zhob divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Following Rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab: Faisalabad 24, Kasur 17, Noorpurthal 11, Murree 07, T.T.Singh, Sargodha 06, Mangla 03, Joharabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 18, Dir 11, Malamjabba, Kakul 04, Bannu 02, Kashmir: Kotli 17, Garidupatta 16, Muzaffarabad (AP 16, City 08), Rawalakot 05, Balochistan: Zhob 11, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi 48°C, Jaccobabad, Rohri 46°C , ,Islambad 36C, Peshawar 37C ,Lahore 40C.