Hot Weather To Grip With Rain At Isolated Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Hot weather to grip with rain at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while  dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan . A westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore and D.

G khan divisions. Weather remained very hot and dry in  other parts of the country.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Punjab:Joharabad 20, Attock 17, Noorporthal 13, Murree 12, Sialkot 03, Islamabad (Z.P 01, A/P 01), Jhang, Layyah, T.T Singh 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 09, Cherat 07, Malamjabba 04, Kalam 02 Peshawar, Mirkhani 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Garidupatta 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47°C & Dalbandin 46°C, Islambad 41C, Peshawar 40C ,Lahore 44C

