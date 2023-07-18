Open Menu

Hot Weather To Persist In Sindh, Drizzle Expected In Some Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday, forecast hot and humid weather in most districts of the province during next 24 hours however drizzle is expected in Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Tharparkar, Khairpur and adjoining areas.

According to met office, the maximum temperatures on Wednesday would range between 33 to 35 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 37-39 C in Hyderabad, 38-40 C in Sukkur, 34-36 C in Thatta, 38-40 C in Mohen jo Daro, 40-42 C in Dadu, 37-39 C in Mithi and 41-43 degree Centigrade in Nawabshah.

The met office further predicted that under the influence of monsoon currents penetrating into the country, dust, thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy falls were likely during next 48 hours in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur Mirs, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain may occur along the coast, however hot and humid weather was likely elsewhere in the province.

According to the met office, weather remained dry across the province during the last 24 hours, however, traces of rainfall were reported from Karachi.

