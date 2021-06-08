Hot weather to prevail in most parts during next 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET office Islamabad Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather would prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, very hot in plain areas seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 02 to 03 days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Nokkundi 49, Noorpur Thal 48, Dadu, Dalbandin, Sibbi and Bhakkar 47.