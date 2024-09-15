Hot weather to remain in KP; Met office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center on Sunday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the daily morning weather report, weather would remain very hot in southern districts or plain areas of the province.

However, thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in the upper regions of the province, including Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Khyber, and Kurram districts."

The highest maximum temperature (35oC) was recorded in D.I. Khan district.

APP/hsb