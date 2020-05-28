UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Weather With Dusty Winds Likely In Karachi On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hot weather with dusty winds likely in Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The met office Wednesday forecast hot and dusty weather with winds in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

According to the details, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity. Hot, very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

