Hot Weather With Gusty Winds Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather with gusty winds in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather with gusty winds in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

