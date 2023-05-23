Hot weather with isolated falls, thunderstorm predicted in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast hot and partly cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few hailstorms (Isolated heavy falls) is likely to occur over Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Hazara, Abbottabad, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, Laki Marwat, D.I. Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Dust-raising winds are likely to occur in Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province while very hot in southern districts.

However, light rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Upper Dir, Swat, Nowshera, Peshawar and Khyber District.

Rain in (mm): Kalam & Dir (each) 01, Khyber (Tirah 01, Landi Kotal Trace), Peshawar & Risalpur (each) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 40/27, Chitral 32/16, Timergara 39/26, Dir 34/15, Mirkhani 32/14, Kalam 27/06, Drosh 34/16, Saidu Sharif 38/22, Pattan 38/24, Malam Jabba 27/15, Takht Bhai 41/25, Kakul 35/16, Balakot 39/24, Parachinar 24/10, Bannu 41/24, Cherat 36/21, D.I. Khan 45/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 45°C in Dera Ismail Khan.