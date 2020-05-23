UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot,dry Weather Forecast For City Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Hot,dry weather forecast for city Quetta

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in city and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in city and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.0 degree centigrade and 08.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

2 hours ago

Two injured in Quetta firing

27 seconds ago

Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to Open on M ..

28 seconds ago

Spain to Declare 10-Day Mourning Period for COVID- ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.