Hot,dry weather forecast for city Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in city and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.0 degree centigrade and 08.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.