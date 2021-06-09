UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Like To Persist In Most Parts Of The City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Hot,dry weather like to persist in most parts of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met Office on Monday forecast a hot and dry weather in most parts of the city during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was 42 degrees centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature was 32 degrees centigrade during last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

