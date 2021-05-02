UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Hot,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain are likely at isolated places in north Balochistan and western districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa in next 24 hours.

Moist currents are reaching southern and western parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab, Sindh and south Balochistan.

Rainfall recorded during time span remained, Punjab: Bahawalpur (City 04mm, Airport 02mm), Bhakkar 03mm, Khanpur 01 mm, Sindh: Rohri 04 mm, Mithi 01 mm, Balochistan: Quetta 06 mm, Sibbi 03 mm, Panjgur 02 mm, Kalat, Nokundi 01 mm and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : Cherat 01 mm.

Highest temperature recorded on Sunday remained: Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalnagar 43 °C, Nupur Thal, D?I? Khan 42 °C, Mithi, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Jacobabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Joharabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal 41 °C.

