Hot,dry weather likely in most parts: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thundershowers are expected at few places of northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Met office reported a weak monsoon currents are affecting northeastern Punjab. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper Kpk, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In last 24 hours dry weather remained in most the country. However, rain occured in Upper KP, Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and GB.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was; Punjab: Okara 25mm, Lahore (city 17mm, A/p 02mm), Bahawalnagar 16mm, Gujranwala 03mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 20mm, Mirkhani 12mm, Drosh 08mm, Dir 07mm, Besham 05mm, Sindh: Islamkot 05mm, Gilgit baltistan: 02mm and Kashmir: Rawalakot 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday remained: Turbat 40°C, andDalbandin 39°C.