Hot,dry weather likely in most plain areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Sunday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While chances of light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Chhor, Mithi 44, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro, Larkana 43, Karachi, Labella, Mirpur Khas, Padidan, Rohri, Sukkur, Sakrand 42.