Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot in the Southern parts of the country however rain-thunderstorm at Isolated places is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded (°C): Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad 43°C, Jiwani, Lasbella 42°C.

