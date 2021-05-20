UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in the afternoon, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature recorded in Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad 47 and Larkana 46.

