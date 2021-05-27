UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot weather predicted in southern Punjab, Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan.

However, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in Pothohar region and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the afternoon, MET office reported.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature recorded in Jacobabad 50, Dadu, Sibbi 48, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Rohri, Mohenjodharo and Turbat 47.

More Stories From Pakistan

