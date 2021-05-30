Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.While very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature recorded in Sibbi 50, Jacobabad, Dadu, Mohenjodharo, Larkana 48, Rohri, Padidan and Shaheed Benazirabad 47.