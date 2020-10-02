Hot,dry weather likely to persists during next 24 hours:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, light rain expected in few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded (°C): Turbat 42°C, Shaheed Benazirabad 41°C and Dadu 40°C.