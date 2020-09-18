UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot,dry Weather Likely To Prevail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during past 24 hours ,a MET office reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 01.Maximum temperature's recorded (°C): Turbat 43°C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Noorpur Thal 42°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Turbat Chitral Noorpur Thal

Recent Stories

â€˜Waqt Mila tu Sochein geâ€™

10 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

26 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

41 minutes ago

France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Ammunition Blast Hits Iraqi Military Base in North ..

4 minutes ago

RECAST - France, Sweden Tested Navalny's Samples I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.