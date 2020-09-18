Hot,dry weather likely to prevail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during past 24 hours ,a MET office reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 01.Maximum temperature's recorded (°C): Turbat 43°C, Shaheed Benazirabad and Noorpur Thal 42°C.