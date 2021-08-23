UrduPoint.com

Hotel Association Organizes COVID Vaccination Camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :All Hyderabad Hotel and Restaurant Association on Monday organized a camp for administration of COVID-19 vaccination to workers and laborers of hotels and restaurants.

Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed visited vaccination camp held at Latifabad unit 8 and inspected the vaccination process.

The president of All Hyderabad Hotel and Restaurant Association Nawab Khan presented flowers to the Assistant Commissioner and briefed her about the vaccination camp.

