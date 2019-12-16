Hotel at Karachi Fish Harbour catches fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :At least nine luxury yachts were gutted when a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour in the wee hours of Monday.

The blaze that initially broke out at a hotel, spread quickly and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour, a private news channels reported.

Aound 12 vehicles belonging to Fire Brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached at the site and controlled the fire.

The process of cooling is currently underway at the site.