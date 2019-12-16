UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel At Karachi Fish Harbour Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Hotel at Karachi Fish Harbour catches fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :At least nine luxury yachts were gutted when a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour in the wee hours of Monday.

The blaze that initially broke out at a hotel, spread quickly and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour, a private news channels reported.

Aound 12 vehicles belonging to Fire Brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached at the site and controlled the fire.

The process of cooling is currently underway at the site.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Hotel Vehicles SITE Karachi Port

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 Li ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 December 2019

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

11 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.