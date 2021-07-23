UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hotel Fined Over Violations Of"no Vaccination No Service" Orders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Hotel fined over violations of

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed fine on a hotel and issued warning to various others over violations of "no vaccination no service" orders here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood visited different hotels and restaurants of the city to check implementation of orders and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a hotel situated at Abdali road over violations.

The officers also checked various other hotels and issued warning to the hotel owners.

During the operation, the officers checked 19 hotels and restaurants.

However, the DC Ali Shahzad has directed officers concerned to continue checking of business places to ensure implementation of government orders.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Fine Road Government

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

42 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

4 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

5 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.