MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed fine on a hotel and issued warning to various others over violations of "no vaccination no service" orders here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood visited different hotels and restaurants of the city to check implementation of orders and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a hotel situated at Abdali road over violations.

The officers also checked various other hotels and issued warning to the hotel owners.

During the operation, the officers checked 19 hotels and restaurants.

However, the DC Ali Shahzad has directed officers concerned to continue checking of business places to ensure implementation of government orders.