Hotel kitchen, cabins gutted

Precious material in the kitchen and cabins of a local hotel was reduced to ashes during a fire incident in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Precious material in the kitchen and cabins of a local hotel was reduced to ashes during a fire incident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in the kitchen of Marhaba Mahal Restaurant situated at Canal Road near Chak 204/R-B Bridge due to gas leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burned precious material present in the kitchen and hotel cabins.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.