UrduPoint.com

Hotel Kitchen, Cabins Gutted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Hotel kitchen, cabins gutted

Precious material in the kitchen and cabins of a local hotel was reduced to ashes during a fire incident in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Precious material in the kitchen and cabins of a local hotel was reduced to ashes during a fire incident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in the kitchen of Marhaba Mahal Restaurant situated at Canal Road near Chak 204/R-B Bridge due to gas leakage.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burned precious material present in the kitchen and hotel cabins.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Hotel Road Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

7 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

35 minutes ago
 MoU signed to digitalize health sector Punjab

MoU signed to digitalize health sector Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

50 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

59 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.