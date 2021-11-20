UrduPoint.com

Hotel Kitchen, Laundry Gutted

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:39 PM

Hotel kitchen, laundry gutted

Kitchen and laundry of a local hotel were gutted in fire incident, in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Kitchen and laundry of a local hotel were gutted in fire incident, in the area of People's Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that fire ignited from an iron due to short circuiting which engulfed the kitchen and laundry of Dynasty Hostel situated at Jaranwala Road.

Clothes and kitchen items present there were reduced to ashes.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fireunder control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Hotel Road Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Polish Defense Minister Reports Continued Migrant ..

Polish Defense Minister Reports Continued Migrant Attempts to Storm Border Durin ..

22 seconds ago
 IT exports surged by 39% in July-October: Farrukh ..

IT exports surged by 39% in July-October: Farrukh Habib

23 seconds ago
 Eight gamblers arrested during raid

Eight gamblers arrested during raid

25 seconds ago
 Pakistan-- a nice destination for foreign investme ..

Pakistan-- a nice destination for foreign investment: Chinese analyst

29 seconds ago
 New hacker group from India exposed, targeting def ..

New hacker group from India exposed, targeting defense units in China, Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Body of missing person recovered from coal mine

Body of missing person recovered from coal mine

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.