Hotel kitchen, laundry gutted

Kitchen and laundry of a local hotel were gutted in fire incident, in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Kitchen and laundry of a local hotel were gutted in fire incident, in the area of People's Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that fire ignited from an iron due to short circuiting which engulfed the kitchen and laundry of Dynasty Hostel situated at Jaranwala Road.

Clothes and kitchen items present there were reduced to ashes.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fireunder control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.