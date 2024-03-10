Hotel Management Announces Advance Eid Bonus For Employees
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In anticipation of Ramazan and Eid celebrations, Hotel Mehran is pioneering by providing advance bonuses to its employees who observe these sacred occasions. Additionally, the hotel is commemorating International Women's Day with special events to honor the invaluable contributions of women in the workforce.
"Staff is my strength," Yasir Ahmed declared, underscoring his profound appreciation for the talented individuals who bring the hotel's vision to life each day.
He emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and nurturing work environment where employees feel valued, empowered and motivated to excel in their roles. "As a hospitality industry leader, we understand the significance of cultural and religious observances to our employees," said Yasir Ahmed General Manager at Hotel Mehran. "Our decision to provide advance Eid bonuses underscores our commitment to supporting our staff and ensuring that they can celebrate Ramazan and Eid with the utmost joy and comfort.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held in HAC3 minutes ago
-
RWMC disposes off 6,000 tons of garbage during “Suthra Punjab" drive3 minutes ago
-
Road accidents-2023: 78 pc accidents occur due to careless motorcyclists in Khanewal13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to commemorate K. H. Khursheed's 36th death anniversary on Monday13 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetables sky rocketed in Bahawalpur23 minutes ago
-
Explosion took place during transfer of explosives in motorcycle: SSP Operations33 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur stages demo to support Palestinians33 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city33 minutes ago
-
50,000 ration bags distributed so far: DC43 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal away two transformers in Kot Addu53 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes first Alumni homecoming1 hour ago
-
Two dacoits held, citizen received bullet injury1 hour ago