Hotel management announces advance Eid bonus for employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In anticipation of Ramazan and Eid celebrations, Hotel Mehran is pioneering by providing advance bonuses to its employees who observe these sacred occasions. Additionally, the hotel is commemorating International Women's Day with special events to honor the invaluable contributions of women in the workforce.

"Staff is my strength," Yasir Ahmed declared, underscoring his profound appreciation for the talented individuals who bring the hotel's vision to life each day.

He emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and nurturing work environment where employees feel valued, empowered and motivated to excel in their roles. "As a hospitality industry leader, we understand the significance of cultural and religious observances to our employees," said Yasir Ahmed General Manager at Hotel Mehran. "Our decision to provide advance Eid bonuses underscores our commitment to supporting our staff and ensuring that they can celebrate Ramazan and Eid with the utmost joy and comfort.