Hotel Managers Booked In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Hotel managers booked in Faisalabad

The police registered cases against managers of 13 hotels on the charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act, during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) -:The police registered cases against managers of 13 hotels on the charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act, during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said that officers of local adminsitartion conducted surprise checks at marriage halls, restaurants and hotel at night and found 13 hotels and marriage halls in Mansoorabad, Canal Road, Madina Town and Sargodha Road violating One-dish and Marriage act.

The police registered cases against managers of these hotels.Investigation was in progress.

