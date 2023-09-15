Hotel Owner Booked Over Dengue Larvae
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :An owner of a hotel was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor surveillance here on Friday.
According to official sources, anti-dengue teams carried out dengue larvae inspection at various localities in the district and found larvae on a hotel premises in Alipur Syedan.
The team registered a case against the owner of the hotel.