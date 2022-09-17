Hotel owner fined for selling low weighted bread

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Abdul Hameed Azad imposed a fine on an owner of a hotel for selling low weight bread, at general bus stand Daira Deenpanah in Kot Addu.

According to official sources, a campaign against profiteers was in progress across the district to discourage artificial inflation.

Special Price Control Magistrate Abdul Hameed Azad inspected a hotel at Daira Deenpanah. The owner, namely Mehboob Hussain was selling low weight bread and charging extra price from consumers. Apart from this, he was using subsidized flour. The hotel owner was fined Rs 2000.

The magistrate also warned the owner that the hotel would be sealed in case of complaint in future.