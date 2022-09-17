UrduPoint.com

Hotel Owner Fined For Selling Low Weighted Bread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Hotel owner fined for selling low weighted bread

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Abdul Hameed Azad imposed a fine on an owner of a hotel for selling low weight bread, at general bus stand Daira Deenpanah in Kot Addu.

According to official sources, a campaign against profiteers was in progress across the district to discourage artificial inflation.

Special Price Control Magistrate Abdul Hameed Azad inspected a hotel at Daira Deenpanah. The owner, namely Mehboob Hussain was selling low weight bread and charging extra price from consumers. Apart from this, he was using subsidized flour. The hotel owner was fined Rs 2000.

The magistrate also warned the owner that the hotel would be sealed in case of complaint in future.

Related Topics

Hotel Fine Progress Price Kot Addu From Weight Flour

Recent Stories

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

2 minutes ago
 Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

26 minutes ago
 Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

3 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.