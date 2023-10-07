Open Menu

Hotel Owner Killed, Two Hurt Over Resistance During Dacoity Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Hotel owner killed, two hurt over resistance during dacoity bid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Four armed dacoits killed a hotel owner and injured two others over resistance during a dacoity bid in 18 Kassi area here early Saturday morning.

According to police sources, four armed robbers came to Bismillah Hotel in 18 Kassi early morning today and started looting.

The armed suspects opened fire and killed the hotel owner named Shakeel s/o Muhammad Shareef while injured his brother Shafiq and hotel worker Sabir over resistance.

Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital in presence of police.

Makhdoom Rasheed police have started legal proceedings against the fleeing dacoits.

APP/sak

1205 hrs

