Hotel owner shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::A hotel owner was shot dead in mysterious circumstances in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that one Ismaeel Pathan was running a hotel at Kokianwala Road in Jameel Park Izafi Abadi.

He was sleeping in his hotel when some unknown persons shot him dead late night and and managed to escape.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

