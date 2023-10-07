Hotel owner shot dead by dacoits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) One person died while another two sustained serious bullet injuries as dacoits opened fire during a dacoity at 18-Kassi Budhla road, situated in limits of Makhdoom Rasheed Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122 and Police sources, three citizens named Muhammad Shakeel son of Muhammad Shareef, Sabir Hussain, and Shafique son of Hammad offered resistance to foil dacoity bid as armed dacoits tried to loot their hotel.

Resultantly, the dacoits opened fire. Muhammad Shakeel died while the other two sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Nishtar hospital. Makhdoom Rasheed police is investigating the incident.