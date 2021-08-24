UrduPoint.com

Hotel Sealed, 2 Marriage Halls Fined Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday accelerated action against violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed a local hotel till further orders and imposed fine against two marriage halls.

According to a press release, Assistant Commissioner Fatima Saima Ahmed has sealed Royal Taj hotel located at Autonhan road for violating SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad also paid visit to Queen Palace and Ujala Garden marriage halls and imposed fine of Rs. 40000 for violation of SOPs.

She also checked vaccination cards of the participants of the wedding party and warned marriage hall owners of strict action for not following standard operating procedures.

