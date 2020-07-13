Hotel sealed over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed the Banera Rooftop Hotel in D-Ground over violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the price Control Act.

Apart from violation of the SOPs, the rate list of bread (Roti) was also not displayed.

During the raid, hotel manager Zubair and two others fled the scene.

A case has been registered under the Price Control Act and the hotel was sealed.