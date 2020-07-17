UrduPoint.com
Hotel, Textile, Tourism, Food Industry To Face Tough Time In Upcoming Months: Veteran Economist

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Veteran economist Prof. Dr. Shujaat Mubarak said that hotels, tourism, textile, and food industry will face difficult time in the upcoming months due to spread of pandemic COVID-19.

Prof. Dr. Shujaat Mubarak Dean, Faculty of Business Administration & Social Sciences, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi said this while addressing an inaugurating ceremony held to launch Varsity's Corporate Lounge Program, here on Friday.

He said that the production process in the country has been severely affected due to the shortage of raw materials and labour in the production industry following the spread of pandemic COVID-19.

He said that unavailability of work force in the above stated industries was another vital factor which halted the pace of work in various sectors.

He also appreciated the initiatives of the incumbent government as various sectors including construction industry were again opened and allowed them to start work after the lifting of lockdown with condition to strictly follow the SOPs provided in this regard.

He said that small and medium enterprises suffered huge losses due to continuous ban on business activities during the long lockdown in the country.

