Hotel, two Biryani centers sealed for SOPs violation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Tuesday continued action against violation of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed one hotel and two Biryani centers in city area.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Abubakar Sadhayo visited different areas of taluka city and inspected implementation of SOPs.

While taking action, Mukhtiarkar sealed two Biryani centers and a hotel for violating COVID standard operating procedures in taluka city.

Abubakar Sadhayo said due to the spread of fourth wave of the coronavirus, strict implementation of standard operating procedures was the need of hour and citizen's health was priority of the government and district administration.

No one would be allowed to play with people's lives,Mukhtiarkar said and warned of stern action against violators of the SOPs.

He also called upon business community to get themselves and their staff fully vaccinated,failing which action would be initiated against them.